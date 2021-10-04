In a shooting at an Arizona Amtrak station, three officers were injured and one was killed.

According to local media accounts, three officers were hurt and one died after a shooting Monday at an Amtrak station in Tucson, Arizona.

Tucson police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. at the downtown Amtrak station at 400 North Toole Avenue. According to TV station KVOA and the Arizona Daily Star, the incident occurred inside a train stopped at the station.

According to the police department, a suspect has been apprehended. The incident is still “extremely active,” according to police, who have halted traffic on Toole Avenue between North Fourth and North Sixth avenues.

ALERT FOR TRAFFIC

TPD and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene near 400 N. Toole Ave. in the downtown area, where there is a lot of activity.

Please stay away from Toole Ave. between N. 4th and N. 6th Avenues. At this moment, information is limited; however, updates will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/SGNiTM2bPk

October 4, 2021 — Tucson Police Department (@Tucson Police)

Local reporters posted video of police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances rushing to the site on social media.

A growing situation in downtown Tucson is being followed by @KVOA.

A shooting resulted in the injuries of three law enforcement officers. One of the victims died as a result of his injuries.

The public is asked to keep away from the area. pic.twitter.com/HZgTvLoQv2

October 4, 2021 — Destiny Quinn (@DestinyQuinnTV)

The Tucson Police Department was asked for comment but did not respond before publication.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.