In a shooting, a trick-or-treater was killed and another was injured; the man arrested said, “He Had To Shoot.”

On Halloween, an Indiana man was charged with shooting and killing a 13-year-old trick-or-treater.

In connection with the event, Desmond Crews, 23, has been charged with murder and attempted murder. Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. of East Chicago was killed in the incident, and another little trick-or-treater was injured.

DeLaCruz was out trick-or-treating with a group of kids, and his aunt was accompanying him. During the investigation, one of the trick-or-treaters stated that he had a brief conversation with a man dressed in shorts. According to court documents obtained by the Northwest Indiana Times, the man allegedly threatened to shoot them before fleeing.

The children observed a silver automobile with five or six persons inside staring at them after traveling a few more blocks. The automobile then pulled up alongside them, and everyone inside, including the man in shorts, exited. When the trick-or-treater called for his companions to run, one of the males took a “shooting position.” Then there were gunshots.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, police arrived on the scene in the 3600 block of 167th street. Crews was apprehended when the father of one of the trick-or-treaters chased him throughout the neighborhood, according to the Associated Press.

“He was being a kid out trick-or-treating with his aunt, walking with a group of kids,” DeLaCruz’s mother, Jasmine Anderson, told the Associated Press. “And then there was this foolish, sick monster who decided to shoot at children.” After reviewing CCTV footage depicting Crews dropping a thing in the barrel, police discovered a 9mm semi-automatic weapon and two magazines.

The man in shorts then informed the individuals in the car that “a group of people might have rolled him and someone was going to die tonight,” according to Crews. The man then gestured to a crowd of trick-or-treaters. Others in the car handed him a 9mm pistol at that point, and he began shooting.

Crew stated that he felt compelled to photograph. He claimed to have fired over the heads of the children. However, after seeing one of the children collapse, he was not convinced that he had missed them.

The incident is being investigated by police, who are also hunting for additional suspected culprits.