In a shocking video, a 5-year-old boy is snatched from the street in an attempted kidnapping.

Officials said a 24-year-old New York man was detained on Friday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens in a videotaped encounter.

In connection with the incident in Richmond Hill on Thursday, James McGonagle, of Pomonok, was charged with attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment, and acting in a manner detrimental to a child, according to the New York Post, citing a statement from the New York Police Department.

The accused accomplice of McGonagle has yet to be captured. The suspected accomplice, who can be seen in surveillance film supplied by the NYPD, is an elderly bald male who was seen with McGonagle wearing jeans, an orange polo shirt, and sunglasses.

The 5-year-old youngster, Jacob Diaz, was seen on video racing ahead of his mother, Dolores Diaz, and siblings on Hillside Avenue near Myrtle Avenue in Richmond Hill, according to the New York Daily News.

A man came out of a maroon four-door automobile parked nearby and grabbed the boy as he passed by. The man chased after the youngster and placed him in the car’s backseat.

Before the car could start and speed away, the boy’s mother, his 9-year-old brother Benny, and his 8-year-old sister Zuriely responded quickly and managed to recover the child through the open passenger window.

A second male in his 50s was in the passenger seat at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

The boy’s mother informed police she had never met the two suspects and was baffled as to why they would kidnap her son. When the incident occurred, Diaz and her children were on their way to visit her husband at work.

McGonagle was recognized as the culprit from the video by police officers while they were at Brookdale Hospital for an unrelated incident, according to ABC7 New York, citing unnamed sources.

The guy was reportedly being treated at a hospital when he was apprehended. The suspect is being evaluated at the hospital, according to police.

Following the incident, the boy’s mother told Eyewitness News in Spanish, “You have to do what’s required, no matter what.” “It was just sitting there,” says the driver. I could never have imagined a man getting out of his car and grabbing my son. You must always be mindful of your surroundings and not be distracted by your phone.”

The small youngster appeared to be fine after the event, according to the outlet, and was playing video.