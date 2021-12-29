In a sex-trafficking trial, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, was found guilty.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and longstanding friend of Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty on five of six charges of sex trafficking and other offenses on Wednesday.

Maxwell was found guilty of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of an individual under the age of 18 by a federal jury in New York, but she was acquitted of one count of luring a minor to travel over state lines to engage in an illegal sexual act.

MAXWELL, GHISLAINE VERDICT: Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime companion of serial sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty on five of six charges of child abuse and trafficking. https://t.co/QZHnhL89cQ pic.twitter.com/l7EbJy16J3 Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell, 60, was accused of recruiting adolescent girls for Epstein. Epstein committed suicide in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking prosecution.

Maxwell could face a sentence of up to 70 years in jail.

“A unanimous jury has convicted Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the most heinous crimes imaginable — enabling and participating in child sexual assault, “In a statement released Wednesday, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. “She committed crimes alongside Jeffrey Epstein, her long-time partner and co-conspirator. It has taken far too long for justice to be served. Today, however, justice has been served. I want to applaud the courage of the girls – now grown women – who bravely entered the courtroom from the shadows. This case, and today’s result, would not have been conceivable without their courage and determination to confront their abuser.” Because of the several high-profile public figures related to Epstein and Maxwell, the case received worldwide attention. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, as well as Prince Andrew and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, were among those in attendance.