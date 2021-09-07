In a sex trafficking case, a prominent GOP donor allegedly offered hush money to an underage girl.

According to a complaint filed Tuesday, a prominent Republican donor from Minnesota facing sex trafficking charges allegedly paid $1,000 in hush money to an underage girl and her parents to keep them quiet. According to the Associated Press, attorneys for Anton Lazzaro, who was identified as the donor, also demanded the girl and her parents to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which the father declined.

Lazzaro is accused of using his “power, riches, influence, connections, and resources to recruit minors… so that he might prey on them,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

The action claims that when it became evident that Lazzaro had committed major crimes, he tried to persuade his victims and their families to remain silent.

According to the Associated Press, the girl and her parents are all named as plaintiffs in the complaint.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Five counts of sex trafficking of juveniles, one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, and three counts of obstruction were filed against Lazzaro in August. His lawyer claims he is being wrongly accused of the crimes and that he did not do them.

Gisela Castro Medina, a former head of the Republican party chapter at St. Thomas University, is also facing criminal charges for allegedly recruiting girls for Lazzaro.

According to the lawsuit, Lazzaro and Medina used social media to recruit young ladies or girls to present them to Lazzaro for sex in exchange for money and gifts.

According to the lawsuit, the girl and Medina became acquaintances in 2018, when she was about 14 years old. Medina persuaded the girl to meet Lazzaro in May 2020, when she was 16 years old, and began grooming her, stating that he was a powerful, prominent, and wealthy businessman and political figure.

Lazzaro allegedly arranged for cars to bring the girl to his home on several occasions between May and July 2020, and he engaged in “multiple commercial sex acts” against her, according to the lawsuit.

Lazzaro sought to compel the girl into silence after months of recurrent sex trafficking. According to the lawsuit, in July 2020, Lazzaro’s solicitors called the girl’s father and promised the family hush money and other benefits. This is a condensed version of the information.