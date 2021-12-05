In a series of murders, a ‘upstanding’ businessman maimed victims for amusement.

A 49-year-old traffic manager was last spotted buying fish and chips on a North Wales construction site one November night before returning home to his camper.

Death awaited him at his front door.

Keith Randles was the third victim of Peter Moore, a purportedly upright businessman who disfigured his victims in a murder spree that claimed four lives over the course of four months in 1995.

A nursery worker stabbed her best friend 18 times, but the motivation remains unknown.

Around 7.30 a.m. the next morning, workmen discovered Mr Randles stabbed to death outside his caravan near Llangefni, on the side of the A5.

Moore told detectives that he informed his victim he was attacking him “for fun” and that the killing gave him “a certain pleasure.”

Moore’s reign of terror targeted homosexual men in clubs and cruising spots across Merseyside and North Wales, instilling panic in the community, but the motive for choosing Mr Randles as a victim remains unknown.

Moore, a St Helens native who was dubbed the ‘Man in Black’ for his dark leather clothing, ran a chain of theaters in North Wales.

But there was a dark side to the killer whose boyhood home had cuddly toys alongside a Nazi flag, handcuffs, and military uniforms, disguised beneath respectability and hinted at by his clothes.

With his first victim, he shared his Nazi passion.

Henry Roberts was found dead in the yard outside his home in September 1995, with 27 knife wounds to his body and his pet Labrador stuck inside.

Mr Roberts, a 56-year-old former railway worker, resided in a hut on the outskirts of Caergeiliog, near Holyhead, in semi-isolation and squalor.

The town was stunned by the gruesome death of the seemingly harmless “village eccentric,” who “wouldn’t hurt a fly,” according to neighbours.

Moore stabbed him with a £25 combat knife while his victim sought to scream that he wasn’t Jewish, the court heard when the murderer was ultimately apprehended.

However, for the time being, there are only a few hints. “The summary has come to an end.”