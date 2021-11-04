In a second crash, a Georgia woman attempting to flee a hit-and-run scene dies.

After her automobile collided with a utility pole while attempting to flee a hit-and-run accident, a woman died.

According to Michaela Vincent, a DeKalb police spokesman, the incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Briarcliff Road near Lakeside High School in DeKalb County.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, allegedly swerved into another vehicle “without pausing.” Her automobile collided with a utility pole as she attempted to flee the scene, killing her.

According to Vincent, the other driver had very minor injuries.

A journalist who works for the outlet, Doug Turnbull, uploaded images from the collision scene on Twitter. Firefighters and cops can be seen working to remove the vehicle from the intersection of Briarcliff and Oak Grove roads in the photos.

“After a vehicle flipped on Briarcliff in front of Lakeside High School in DeKalb, a wrecker left the scene. The road has been closed. At the upper level of the school, there is an investigation near the exit-driveway. Take, for example, LaVista “In a tweet, Turnbull stated.

According to the outlet, Briarcliff Road was temporarily stopped as the car accident was examined by the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Officials at DeKlab would not say if anyone from the school was engaged in the incident. The police have also refused to provide any additional information on the incident. The investigation is still underway.

In a similar event in California in May, a burglar killed a guy and the dog he was walking while from the cops. After cops attempted to arrest him for stealing from a licensed “marijuana-related business,” the suspect, Jyvante West, led them on a car pursuit. Jose Hernandez, the victim, was thrown 100 feet into the air after West’s truck collided with him. West was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the event, according to authorities. He was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death, and driving under the influence of drugs resulting in harm, among other offenses.