In a school altercation in Texas, a parent rips off a teacher’s mask.

According to a school statement made on Tuesday, a parent recently ripped off a teacher’s face mask in Austin, Texas.

One of the instructors at Eanes Independent School District (ISD), a nine-school network serving grades K-12, was violently assaulted for wearing a face mask. In a different incident, parents yelled at another disguised teacher because they couldn’t hear her through it.

Dr. Tom Leonard, Superintendent of Eanes ISD, issued a statement in response to the incidents.

“In Eanes ISD, this type of behavior will not be accepted. Let us give our personnel some space and grace because they are on the front lines of this pandemic,” Leonard wrote. “Please, everyone, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, “Mask wars should not be fought in our schools.”

Leonard also advised parents to be aware of the examples they set for their children.

“I ask, as gently as I can, that you treat each other as you would like to be treated. Let us create a polite oasis on our buses, in our schools, and on our campuses during this trying time,” he urged. “Because our children are watching and learning from us, let us make our pupils’ time at school a joyous and good experience.”

After a judge issued a temporary restraining order on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s restriction on local mask mandates, Eanes ISD schools issued a mask mandate for the next school year for students, staff, and visitors.

On August 13, Travis County District Court Judge Jan Soifer issued a temporary restraining order that will run for 10 days. Abbott’s executive order preventing local officials and school systems from requiring facial coverings has been blocked by this action.

Several school districts across the state have appealed against Abbott’s ban, citing statistics that suggest the highly contagious Delta strain of COVID-19 is rapidly affecting youngsters. Because children under the age of 12 are still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, many people believe masks are one of the few lines of defense accessible to schoolchildren.

Eanes isn't the only Austin school district battling to keep mask rules in place. Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, Superintendent of the Austin Independent School District, published an article in Time magazine on Sunday pleading with Abbott to allow.