In a sad tragedy, a student, 18, fell four floors to her death from her flat.

An 18-year-old student died after falling four floors in a horrific accident, according to the coroner.

Ella Halliday, from Stratton Road in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, died on June 1 this year while a student at Liverpool John Moores University.

Ella died instantaneously after she fell from her student room in the Irwell Chambers building on Union Street in Liverpool City Centre shortly before 10.40pm.

Ella was heard chatting to a guy in the flat before her death, according to a short inquest hearing today at Gerard Majella Courthouse in Kirkdale.

Merseyside Police initially detained a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder, but he was later released and the force stated that he will not face any criminal charges.

Ella’s family was told by Andre Rebello, senior coroner for Liverpool and Wirral, that the police inquiry determined that “no one was around Ella” when she fell.

Her death was ruled as the result of serious blunt force head injuries “compatible with a fall from height” by a pathologist.

“The injuries are such that I believe Ella has fallen four storeys into the atrium, and given the head injuries, I am convinced she would have been unconscious instantly and would have remembered very, very little about the incident,” Mr Rebello added.

Ella had a moderate level of alcohol in her blood, according to the court, but not to the extent that would be expected if she had been drinking socially that evening and “definitely not excessive.”

“There was a witness who had heard the exchanges within Ella’s flat and he could see the railings in front of [the flat],” Mr Rebello said of the fall.

“As he sat there, facing in the direction of [the flat], he overheard Ella say, ‘I’m going to jump.’ He collapsed when he seen Ella’s hand on the balcony.

“There is no mention of anyone else being in the vicinity of her at the time. Ella had had a drink, and we don’t know what she meant when she said, “I’m going to leap,” and I can’t ask her.

“Was this part of her communication with the person inside the flat, or did she intend to fall to her death?”

