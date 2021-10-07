In a rule change, public housing tenants must be informed of assistance programs before being evicted.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has issued a new rule that requires residents to be advised of assistance programs before being removed from public housing for nonpayment of rent.

With the new rule, the Biden administration is attempting to prevent evictions from public housing following the conclusion of the nationwide eviction moratorium.

If tenants in HUD-subsidized public housing are unable to pay their rent, they will be protected from eviction until they are given 30 days’ warning and information about available federal rental aid. The new rule will be published in the Federal Register on Thursday.

Residents of project-based rental assistance properties, where private for-profit or nonprofit properties engage into a contract with HUD to provide affordable housing units, will be affected by the rule change.

The rule change is expected to affect 4.1 million people, according to HUD.

The rule is supposed to take effect 30 days after it is published, but a senior HUD official told The Associated Press that public housing agencies around the country should comply right away. The person, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, said the rule change was made in response to widespread worry about an impending wave of evictions as cases progressed through the courts.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge called the change “a significant step in raising tenant awareness about the availability of funds that can assist them with past due rent and allowing them additional time to access relief that may stave off eviction entirely” in an official statement set to be released Wednesday.

Aspects of the new rule aren’t entirely new. The initial COVID-19 relief package included a 30-day notice requirement. However, the move will be accompanied by explicit guidelines for housing authorities on how to direct tenants to the billions of dollars in emergency rental aid that are available. It’s also intended to buy some extra time for the monies to move through the system.

Officials from the Biden administration have previously complained that state and municipal bureaucracies are clogging up rental relief monies. According to a senior HUD official, the money are being disbursed in a timely manner.