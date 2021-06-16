In a robbery, knife thugs confine victims inside Cash Generator.

During a scary armed robbery, a thug closed a door and kept individuals inside a pawn brokers, while a staff member was threatened with a kitchen knife.

The men fled with cash and a cellphone from a Cash Generator buy and sell store after forcing staff to open the till and a safe.

While one thief threatened employees with a kitchen knife, another thug kept guard at the store’s door in Warrington’s Bridge Street, preventing anyone from leaving or entering.

The individuals responsible, David Holt and Simon Baker, both of O’Leary Street in Warrington, were apprehended with the help of a town centre CCTV operator who discovered film of the pair’s getaway vehicle and sent it on to Cheshire Police, according to a court hearing.

The males entered the business together around 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Face masks were worn by both of them.

Holt, 45, was armed with a kitchen knife, according to Cheshire Police, and “he pointed it at persons working at the store and demanded cash from the safe and the till.”

Baker, 51, remained at the shop’s entrance, stopping anyone from entering or exiting.

According to a spokesperson for Cheshire Police, “Holt walked towards the door after being given money from the till by a store employee and taking an iPhone that was being prepped for sale.

“He and Baker then exited the business before departing the area in a neighboring Volkswagen Beetle.”

“Police were summoned, and officers were able to find the culprits at Holt’s flat roughly half an hour after the robbery had occurred.”

The statement continued, ” “A town centre CCTV operator was instrumental in this, as he discovered film of the couple’s getaway and provided officers with information on the car they fled in.

“It was parked in front of Baker’s apartment. He and Holt were both inside the building.

“They were dressed in the same clothes as when they conducted the heist, and they had cash on them. The summary comes to a close.