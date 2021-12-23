In a revenge plan, Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle abandons Ellis Chapman.

The New Year isn’t off to a good start for Emmerdale’s Ellis Chapman, as a feud between the Dingles and the Chapmans begins.

According to new ITV spoilers, Ellis will be bloodied, barefooted, and abandoned in the first week of 2022, as Cain Dingle seeks vengeance.

Because he abandoned Belle and Kyle in the forest, Cain (Jeff Hordley) will go after Ellis in the week between Christmas and New Year.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ellis (Aaron Anthony) invites Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) on an outing with Kyle, leaving her hopeful that they are on the right track.

However, after receiving a call from Priya Sharma, who is suffering from an eating issue, Ellis decides to ditch them.

When Belle’s ankle is twisted, they decide to try to drive home, but they wind up trapped in the freezing weather when Belle’s phone battery expires and she realizes that Ellis took the car keys with him.

Belle becomes concerned, leaving a voicemail for Ellis and attempting to contact Cain, but her phone dies while she is on the phone.

Kyle and Belle are found unconscious and pale in the woods, huddled in their car.

Kyle is taken to the hospital after being rescued, and when Cain (Jeff Hordley) worries about him, he erupts in wrath and tells Marlon to remove Ellis from Tall Trees.

Cain abandons a terrified Ellis in the middle of nowhere on the moors later that night as retaliation for placing Kyle in the hospital.

Out on the moors, a shivering Ellis is curled up on the floor, bloodied and barefooted, and appears to have been abandoned.

Meanwhile, Ellis’ father Al and brother Billy are concerned about his whereabouts after discovering he didn’t show up to the B&B the night before, and they soon learn he’s been seen with Cain.

Al confronts Cain and accuses him of injuring Ellis, but Cain maintains his composure and manages to fake accountability.

