In a reunion update, Lee Riley’s partner acknowledges that he misses his home.

Lee Riley’s partner’s latest social media update has piqued the interest of Gogglebox enthusiasts.

With his Instagram followers, Steve Mail shared a reunion shot with the popular reality TV star.

Steve is based in Cyprus, and fans believed Lee had left the Channel 4 show after he unexpectedly skipped an episode last month.

In a later update, it was revealed that Lee and Jenny had actually traveled to the Mediterranean island to celebrate his long-time partner’s birthday.

When Lee went to Hull to begin recording fresh episodes of Gogglebox, the two had an emotional parting, but Steve has now returned the favor by revealing the two have reconnected.

Instagram

The two are pictured laughing against a wintery backdrop, with Steve admitting that he misses his home’s hot sun.

He stated, ” “Back in the UK, I was quickly losing my tan on a bitterly chilly Sunday morning stroll with my better half. #caravanlife #missingthesun #gogglebox” Fans expressed their delight in the happy couple’s reunification in the comments section.

“You’ve got the love of your life to keep you warm,” Audrey replied.

Tina continued, ” “Both of them are stunning. Guys, I can’t wait for Friday.” “You guys are looking good,” Steve said. “Aw bet Lees chuffed your here,” Pearl commented. “Ah wonderful, you can’t top it!” Jeanine exclaimed.