In a restructuring led by Boris Johnson, Robert Jenrick and Gavin Williamson were fired, and Dominic Raab was demoted.

As part of today’s reshuffle, Boris Johnson has ousted Dominic Raab from his vital post as Foreign Secretary.

Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, has also been ousted from his position after a string of failures in recent years.

On a hectic and dramatic day, Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick and Justice Chief Robert Jenrick were also fired.

Mr. Raab has come under fire for his handling of the Afghan issue this summer. As Kabul fell to the Taliban, he was on vacation.

Boris Johnson has ordered Tory MPs to vote against the Universal Credit cut.

Mr Raab has been promoted to Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister by Mr Johnson, although this will definitely be perceived as a demotion.

The two men had been in discussions for quite some time, implying that this was not a decision Mr Raab was pleased with.

The resignation of Mr Williamson as Education Secretary is the least surprising piece of news of the day, with most people shocked he has lasted this long.

Several high-profile mishaps have occurred during his turbulent reign, including the scenario surrounding cancelled exams during the epidemic.

Mr Buckland and Mr Jenrick’s dismissals were not publicly reported, although both failed to deliver on promised reforms in the justice and housing systems.

The loss of the latter could have major ramifications for Liverpool.

Following the dismal Caller inspection report earlier this year, Robert Jenrick appointed commissioners to supervise critical departments of Liverpool City Council.

The new Local Government Secretary will play a significant role in the council’s future, with the authority to intervene further and more forcefully in Liverpool if the needed adjustments are not made.

The cabinet upheaval is still ongoing, and this report will be updated as additional information becomes available.