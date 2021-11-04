In a response video, Dave Portnoy says the accusers’ version of events is “100% not true.”

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy said in a video response to the charges published by Business Insider that the version of events recounted by his accusers is “100% not factual.”

“On our hookup, her account of events is not real, just not true,” Portnoy said on Thursday. “There was no ‘Oh you shouldn’t be doing’ from either of us—it was all voluntary. What exactly is going on in her head? I’m not sure. What are her deeds? Outwards? Everything was perfectly normal; I was not frightened, and I had never given it a second consideration.” “It just became one of those situations when we disagree on everything,” he stated after he and the woman in question had sex. Because of this, Portnoy claims, the woman slept on his couch without him.

Earlier on Thursday, Business Insider published a story in which many anonymous women claimed they met up with Portnoy for sex and had violent and humiliating encounters with him.

“I felt like a human sex doll,” one of Portnoy’s accusers said.

According to the report, she texted a friend, “It was so rough like I was being raped, he recorded me, spit in my mouth, and choked me so hard I couldn’t breathe.” “And it was excruciatingly painful, and I was screaming in agony.” The woman went on to state that following the violent sexual experience, she slept on Portnoy’s couch for two nights because her flight home wasn’t for another two days.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.