In a remote hiking area in California, a couple with a one-year-old child and their pet dog were discovered dead.

A family of three from Northern California was discovered dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on Tuesday, along with their dog.

According to authorities, a family friend reported her missing to the police on Monday evening, prompting a search.

John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their 1-year-old daughter Muji have been confirmed as the victims. According to Your Central Valley, the bodies of the couple and their toddler, as well as their dog, were discovered at Devil’s Gulch in the Southfork of the Merced River, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

The family’s vehicle was first discovered near a national forest entrance going to Hite Cove in the Jerseydale region.

“This is not the conclusion or the news we hoped for, and my heart hurts for their family. In a news release, Sheriff Jeremy Briese said, “Our Sheriff’s Chaplains and staff are working with their family and will continue to help them through this tragic time.”

The fatalities are being investigated by deputies and the California Department of Justice.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson, Kristie Mitchell, said there were no obvious indicators as to what caused the deaths. For the safety of everyone responding, detectives are treating the area as a biohazard incident. She speculated that it could be a carbon monoxide problem.

According to the Modesto Bee, Mitchell was cited as saying, “Coming across a scenario where everyone involved, including the family dog that is killed, is not a common thing that we have seen or other agencies have seen.”

“That’s why we’re treating it as a hazmat incident. We simply don’t know.”

Mitchell noted that there was no mobile connectivity in the isolated area where the remains were discovered.

Authorities are still on the lookout for the bodies in the region.

There were no details revealed regarding what the family was doing at the scene or how long they had been there.