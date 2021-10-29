In a rebrand, Facebook’s company name is changed to ‘Meta,’ but the social network’s name remains the same.

On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the social media platform’s parent business, Facebook, would be rebranded as Meta.

During the firm’s Connect event, Zuckerberg declared, “We are a company that builds technology to connect.” “We can finally put humans at the heart of our technology if we work together. And by working together, we can create a far larger creator economy.” According to Zuckerberg, who spoke at the virtual event as the keynote speaker, the word Facebook no longer symbolizes the company as a whole, particularly as it moves away from just offering social media services.

“Right now, our brand is so closely associated with a single product,” he explained. “However, I hope we become known as a metaverse company over time.” Facebook will remain the name of the social media platform, according to Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg already owns the @meta Twitter handle and the meta.com website address.

“Connection is evolving, and so are we,” the corporation writes on its website.

“The metaverse is the next step in the evolution of social networking. Our company’s mission is to assist in the creation of the metaverse, thus we’re changing our name to reflect our dedication to this goal “It clarified.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.