In a rare operation, a headless ‘Parasitic Twin’ was removed from an infant’s back.

Doctors successfully operated on a newborn born with a headless parasitic twin clinging to its lower back. The parasitic twin lacked a head and possessed two legs, hands, and a back.

The two-hour procedure was carried out by experts from King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, India, according to The Times Of India.

The infant was delivered on Aug. 25 to a mother in the village of Sitapur, according to doctors. The family, on the other hand, was horrified to discover a headless mass with limbs attached to the baby’s back. They brought him to a different hospital, where the lump was diagnosed as a “parasitic twin.” A parasitic twin is an identical twin who did not develop fully during pregnancy but is physically linked to the fully developed twin.

The parasitic twin never fully develops and is unable to survive on its own. Parasitic twins rarely, if ever, have a fully functional brain and heart.

Most of the time, the dominant twin seems to be a fully formed newborn with extra limbs. However, if this twin is not treated, he or she may acquire serious health problems as a result of maintaining the parasitic sibling.

Following the diagnosis, the youngster was referred to the KGMU.

Dr. J.D. Rawat, who led the medical team, informed The Times Of India that the mass was an abortive twin linked to the child’s back over the lumbar spine and spinal cord.

Following that, the medical team made the decision to separate the infant from the parasite. According to Newstrack, the surgery took place on November 3rd.

The child and parasitic twin have intertwined nerves, according to Dr. Rawat. However, after a two-hour surgery, the physicians were able to effectively remove it from the completely developed infant. He continued, “The youngster has been effectively released from the burden of the bulk developing on its back and is doing well.” The medical team at KGMU has already done two similar operations.

Last week, a 25-year-old woman in the Indian state of Delhi gave birth to an infant with a fetus attached to its tummy in a similar situation. The parasitic twin was missing its limbs and had just a neck and head. The surgery was difficult for doctors since the baby’s intestine was in a sac extending into the parasitic twin’s neck, but they were able to effectively separate them.