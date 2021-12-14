In a random drawing, a Florida company will give away two mortgage-free homes to its employees.

One Florida company wants to show its thanks for its employees by holding drawings for two mortgage-free homes, rather as gift cards or T-shirts.

Mechanical One, which provides innovative advances in air conditioning and plumbing, made the news as the United States faces a labor shortage, with many companies offering expanded incentives to lure workers to join and stay with them.

Mechanical One workers must work for the company for a full year and complete 20 hours of community service at a nonprofit of their choice to be eligible for the lottery. The Orlando Sentinel said that no employees have yet qualified for the drawing because the company is still relatively new, having started operations in July.

During a meeting of staff on December 4, President and CEO Jason James revealed the winner. He told the Sentinel that the drawing will be place next December at the privately held enterprise, which employs almost 100 people.

Other incentives, such as a car or a vacation, were explored, but James decided on houses because he wanted his employees to be able to enjoy their homes. While many employees already own a home, he added that “a lot” of them are tenants.

“Reinventing employee appreciation is my passion,” James explained. “If we take care of our workers, they will accomplish more for us than any marketing budget,” says the company’s founder. To be eligible for the drawing, workers must also complete a financial literacy training that is paid for by Mechanical One.

“They acquire a financial education, which helps them achieve their objective of owning a property in the first place, and it has an influence on the community,” James explained.

The firm purchased two properties for the three-bedroom, two-bath homes and budgeted $500,000 for the project.

The home giveaway is the latest in a string of initiatives by businesses this year to combat what has been dubbed “the Great Resignation.” Many workers who lost their employment due to the pandemic have not returned, and according to a poll conducted by business experts PwC, 65 percent of employees are looking for new work.

Many fast food restaurants have offered signing bonuses, and companies such as Costco, Amazon, and Chipotle have increased their minimum wages.