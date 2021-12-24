In a raid,’shameless’ thieves were discovered with £200,000 in counterfeit medications and cigarettes.

Police searched a home and discovered thousands of pounds worth of counterfeit prescription medications and illegal smokes.

Cheshire Police have been investigating the unlawful supply of prescription medications in Warrington for several months.

Officers raided an address in Orford on Tuesday, December 21 and discovered thousands of counterfeit prescription medications, about £200,000 worth of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco, and a huge quantity of stolen wine and alcohol, bringing the investigation to a close.

At the address, two local males, ages 67 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and handling stolen property.

The two have now been released on bail awaiting further investigation.

“This warrant is part of our ongoing investigation into the supply of illegal narcotics,” said Sergeant Anthony Sullivan of the Warrington Problem Solving Team.

“Illicit substances have no place in our community; they destroy the lives of some of our most vulnerable citizens while enriching the wallets of ruthless criminals.”

“I want to reassure the public that we are doing all possible to combat this type of activity.”

“However, we can’t perform our job without the public’s cooperation, and we can’t stress enough how important it is for you to help your community by reporting criminal conduct.”

“Anyone with information on illegal drug activities or any other criminal activity in their neighbourhood should call Cheshire Police on 101 or report it online at www.cheshire.police.uk/tua.”

“Information can also be anonymously reported by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.”