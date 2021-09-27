In a rage, a woman wrecked her ex’s house and smashed his television.

A woman went on a rampage at her ex’s house, causing thousands of pounds in damage.

Lauren Blaney was found guilty of causing more than £2,000 in loss and damage, which a judge characterized as “a really cruel offence.”

At 8 p.m. on March 21, a member of the public reported seeing Blaney and a guy smashing a window at the home of her ex-partner, James Campbell, to the police.

She was seen on camera smashing a window with her victim’s guitar and claiming that she had recovered £80.

The front window of the ground floor flat in Rowsley Grove, Aintree, was entirely destroyed when police arrived.

“There were specks of blood on cracked glass and blood splatters around the address,” prosecutor Nardeen Nemat said.

The two had fled the area, but they were discovered by a police officer on Longmoor Lane. Blaney walked away after a disagreement with her buddy.

A rucksack she was spotted carrying was given over to police, and it was discovered to contain things taken from the flat, including food.

Damage to the residence and contents was discovered to be worth £2,180, including a £900 guitar, two television sets, accessories, and apparel. Also lost was a £500 guitar.

Mr Campbell, 48, who was out at the time of the break-in, said he had no contents insurance and was left out of pocket in an impact statement.

The landlord boarded up the window and entrance, which meant he could only get into his house through a back alley for a long time.

“The area is scarcely illuminated, and I felt exposed and rather worried, especially after the theft; I was afraid it was some kind of revenge, so I didn’t feel safe utilizing the alley,” Mr Campbell explained.

“I should be able to look for myself so that shook my confidence quite a bit,” he said, adding that he became introverted and had to rely on others for help.

After the couple's break-up 18 months ago, Mr Campbell said he had been focusing on seeing his girls and was on track to provide a stable environment for them.