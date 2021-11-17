In a racial profiling case, a judge rules that a traffic stop by cops was unconstitutional and throws evidence out.

A federal judge in Maine found that a traffic stop in a racial profiling case was unlawful, and the evidence seized during the encounter was thrown out.

The lawsuit concerns Policeman John Darcy, who was recorded on a cruiser microphone chatting to a fellow trooper before stopping a Black vehicle in York in August 2019. Darcy described the motorist as a “thug,” pointing to his dreadlocks and clothes, but insisted that he was not racially profiling him.

According to the Portland Press Herald, U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen ruled Darcy was not a credible witness and that the dashcam video from his vehicle contradicted the reasons he gave for the traffic stop.

During the stop, police discovered 140 grams of cocaine, 880 fraudulent prescription tablets, and a loaded weapon. The evidence, however, cannot be utilized in the prosecution because the stop was declared unlawful.

According to The Associated Press, the motorist pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing fentanyl and heroin with the intent to distribute.

Following the one in question, the state police chief conducted an investigation into over 1,000 traffic stops. Darcy did not appear to have a pattern of racial profiling.

The president of the Maine State Troopers Association, Tom Pappas, said he hadn’t seen the verdict yet and couldn’t comment.

According to the Portland Press Herald, defense counsel and the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine began challenging Darcy’s arrests in subsequent cases as a result of his taped comments.

“This order imposes important repercussions for the Maine State Police’s illegal activities,” said Emma Bond, the ACLU of Maine’s legal director.

The Maine Department of Public Safety is aware of the decision and is analyzing it, according to Shannon Moss, an agency representative.

“We’ll look at the decision as well as the evidence from the investigation. Without such a review, it would be inappropriate for us to issue a statement “Moss remarked.

“This case is just one example of the racial profiling that is endemic in Maine and around the country,” said Emma Bond, legal director of the ACLU of Maine. It’s an example of how “gut sentiments” can lead to racial stereotyping, she said.

