In a Queens apartment, a man fatally shoots his mother’s abusive boyfriend and then flees.

A 21-year-old son, apparently fed up with his mother’s boyfriend’s beatings, fatally shot the abuser twice in their Queens, New York apartment Tuesday night. The shooter, who has yet to be identified, is still on the loose.

According to the New York Daily News, authorities arrived at the fourth-floor flat at Pomonok Houses on Parsons Blvd, which is located near 65th Avenue, around 7.20 p.m. Tuesday.

A 47-year-old guy was discovered with gunshot wounds to the head and chest, according to authorities. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police had previously responded to a domestic incident between the mother and her boyfriend in 2018, according to reports.

The mother, according to a downstairs neighbor, required the use of a walker to go around. A family member and another downstairs neighbor stated the victim “deserved it,” and that the man “was usually beating on that wife.” Every day, he would drink and lay his hands on her and her children. “There were two bullets, and then the cops arrived.” It’s still unclear whether the boy had had enough of the recurrent violence or if he prevented another assault on his mother when the gunshot occurred, according to police sources.

There have been no more facts concerning the shooting provided.

A 14-year-old shot and murdered his mother’s lover after the latter threatened to kill the teen’s mother in a similar event in Detroit, Michigan, last year.

While the boy did not want to shoot 38-year-old Cory Jackson, he told ABC station WXYZ-TV that “the fact is I’m required to protect my mommy at whatever cost.”

“It’s my fault my son is in the scenario that he’s in right now,” the teen’s mother, who tried to hide her bruises from her five sons while living in an abusive relationship with Jackson, said.