In a quarrel over Anthony Joshua’s fight, a mother fractured her teenage daughter’s nose.

After Chantelle Carroll, 19, objected to her inviting friends around to see the bout near Christmas last year, Theresa Carroll, 39, grabbed her by the hair and hit her in the face.

During the fight, shop clerk Carroll dialed 911 to report her daughter as being abusive at the family’s house in Bollington, Cheshire, and the teenager seized the phone from her.

Chantelle was dragged to the ground and suffered a broken nose as a result of the struggle.

“Smile for the camera,” she urged as she began filming her mother, before adding, “I don’t want to see you again.”

The adolescent was taken to Macclesfield General Hospital’s A&E department for treatment of her broken nose. She hasn’t spoken to her mother in almost a year, since the attack.

Carroll, who has two other children, pleaded guilty to common assault at Stockport Magistrates’ Court, and the court heard that she had attempted to reconcile with her daughter.

However, a restraining order was granted against her, prohibiting her from contacting her daughter for a year.

Peter Casson, a lawyer for the defense, told the judges: “‘All she wants is for her relationship with her daughter to be restored.’

“She wants to spend Christmas with her family.” She has gifts from last Christmas, her birthday, and this Christmas to give her.

“However, it appears that this will not be the case. That young girl’s mother is still alive. “She still cares about her daughter,” says the narrator. The match took place on December 12, 2020, after Carroll had a party for friends to watch heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua knock out Kubrat Pulev.

Chantelle had worked all day and was believed to be irritated because she wanted the “home to herself.”

“She had picked up her daughter from work, and there was quickly an issue,” Mr Casson continued. The daughter grew abrasive, claiming that she had been working all day and wished to have the entire house to herself. That acted as a catalyst for the events that followed.

“While her daughter was pressuring her for a reaction, the defendant called the cops.” She wished for her daughter to be removed from the situation.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”