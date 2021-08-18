In a public hearing in California, vaccine passports were compared to Nazis.

Hundreds of individuals spoke out against the mask and vaccine regulations at a San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, with some equating the campaign to Nazism.

During a tense four-hour-and-thirty-minute public meeting on Tuesday, more than 100 people spoke out against proposed masking and vaccination or testing mandates.

Several impassioned statements were made during the lengthy supervisors board meeting in opposition to the board’s support of mandates requiring residents to wear a face mask in public, as well as evidence of vaccination or weekly tests at businesses such as school districts and health care facilities.

The nonpartisan board has authority over health issues in the county, as well as a slew of other issues that have an impact on living in the San Diego area.

As tensions rose, Chair Nathan Fletcher had to intervene numerous times to restore order. Matt Baker of Ocean Beach was one of the more outspoken opponents of the board’s mandates.

Baker railed against the board in an impassioned speech, comparing the mandates to Nazis and donning a lime-green T-shirt with a picture of the Statue of Liberty wearing a face mask with the word “slave” on it.

“You’re about to open a hole of hell,” Baker exclaimed, getting red-faced. You will not be given a vaccine passport. You know who controls the population, you know who controls the politicians, and you know that once you get power, you will never surrender it. Do you believe the four feet of marble that supports you in this chamber will protect you from the doom of humanity that you are about to unleash?”

It’s not going to happen. Your children’s children’s children’s children’s children’s children’s children’s children’s children’s children’s children’s children’s ‘How many immunizations have you had?’ they’ll be asked. “Have you been a nice little Nazi?” says the narrator.

“Heil Fauci, Heil Fauci,” Baker said, referring to senior virologist and counselor to President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

A local citizen, John Wiles, also criticized the board for supporting the rules, saying, "You guys are creating a two-tiered system of medical apartheid." This is tyranny, a vaccine passport is tyranny, facemasks are ineffective, and you are.