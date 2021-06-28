In a pub shooting, two men attempted to murder each other.

Today, two men accused of attempting to murder each other in a pub shooting appeared in court.

In an altercation in Huyton’s Old Bank Pub, James Freeman and Alan Roberts are both accused of attempted murder.

On the first day that lockdown regulations were relaxed, they allegedly attempted to kill each other at the tavern in Page Moss.

A knife-wielding adolescent walks free after learning nothing from his uncle’s murder.

Both Freeman, 23, and Roberts, 29, are charged with possessing a handgun with the intent to endanger life.

At around 8.20 p.m. on May 17, armed police were dispatched to the Princess Drive pub after reports of gunshots inside.

A guy in his 20s was located nearby with non-life threatening chest injuries and transported to hospital, according to Merseyside Police.

They said a second male arrived at the hospital about 10.55 p.m. with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his crotch.

Freeman, of Huyton’s Pennard Avenue, and Roberts, of Everton’s Heyes Street, were later arrested, charged, and held in custody.

Both men are being imprisoned at HMP Altcourse and were scheduled to appear in Liverpool Crown Court via video connection this morning.

Roberts, who had a mop of brown curly hair, a big beard, and was dressed in a grey sweatshirt, was instead brought in alone from the Fazakerley jail.

Judge David Aubrey, QC, acknowledged that there may have been challenges preventing both defendants from appearing on the link at the same time.

“There is an evidence one may need to be returned to the wing before the other can be produced,” prosecutor Henry Riding confirmed.

Roberts pled not guilty to attempted murder and having a firearm with the purpose to harm life, “specifically a pistol.”

The trial, which is expected to last five days, will be prosecuted by David McLachlan, QC, according to Mr Riding.

Judge Aubrey remanded Roberts in detention and set the trial for January 10 of next year.

After that, there was a brief pause in the proceedings before Freeman was brought in by video link.

Freeman, who was dressed in a black T-shirt and had black curly hair and a goatee, denied the same. The summary comes to a close.