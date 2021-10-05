In a ‘precedent-setting’ case, a woman was fined $60,000 for feeding bears on a regular basis.

According to the Conservation Officer Service, a Canadian woman was recently fined $60,000 in a “precedent-setting case” for feeding black bears on a regular basis in 2018. (COS).

Last Monday, Zuzana Stevikova, of Whistler, British Columbia, was sentenced in North Vancouver Provincial Court. COS initiated an investigation in July 2018 after receiving a report that a resident of Whistler’s Kadenwood neighborhood was feeding black bears, according to a public Facebook post by the organization.

“During the summer of 2018, Stevikova was found to be purposefully feeding black bears,” according to COS. “To feed the bears, bulk produce was acquired on a weekly basis, including up to 10 cases of apples, 50 pounds of carrots, and up to 15 dozen eggs.”

Several bears had become so accustomed to receiving food rewards that they had lost their innate fear of humans. Three bears that had been frequenting the neighborhood had to be euthanized by conservation officers in September 2018.

“The bears were not candidates for rehabilitation or removal due to the non-natural feeding conditioning, since the risk to the safety of nearby inhabitants and visitors was simply much too great,” COS added.

Feeding bears is illegal in British Columbia for the protection of both bears and humans.

Bears who are bribed with food become hostile, which can result in the death of a human, the bear, or both. Food-rewarding bears are frequently euthanized, not only in Canada but also in the United States.

A bear in Colorado was exterminated last month after breaking into a home and trapping the inhabitants inside. A 500-pound black bear was also euthanized in Michigan after traveling 125 miles home and receiving food rewards.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, “most human-bear interactions can be connected to easy-to-get-at human food, rubbish, pet food, bird seed, or other attractants,” according to this website.

Stevikova put herself and her neighbors in danger by feeding the bears.

“The COS’s first priority is public safety. Illegally feeding or planting attractants to attract dangerous species, such as bears, is a risky activity, according to COS Sergeant Simon Gravel. “Once bears learn to equate humans with food, public safety is jeopardized.”

