In a poll taken after the Kabul Airport bombing, only 38% support Biden’s handling of Afghanistan.

Following Thursday’s devastating Kabul airport attack, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows that only 38% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan, down from 55% in a previous poll.

The current poll was conducted on August 27-28, following the suicide attack outside Hamid Karzai Airport, which killed 13 American service men and over 160 Afghans.

According to the poll, 84 percent of Americans feel that US soldiers should remain in Afghanistan until all Americans have been withdrawn, despite the mission’s deadline this Tuesday. Furthermore, 71% of respondents believe that US troops should remain in Afghanistan until all Afghan partners who aided the US have been gone.

A majority of Republicans and Democrats believe that US soldiers should withdraw from Afghanistan after all Americans and Afghan allies have been evacuated. According to the poll, 87 percent of Republicans and 86 percent of Democrats believe troops should remain in Afghanistan until all Americans have been evacuated, while 77 percent of Republicans and 72 percent of Democrats believe U.S. forces should stay until Afghan aides have been evacuated as well.

According to an ABC poll, more than half of Americans (56%) believe that the US military presence on the ground in Afghanistan will have no impact on how protected America is against terrorism. However, 36% believe the country will be put in jeopardy.

According to the poll, Republicans are more inclined than Democrats to believe that if US soldiers leave Afghanistan, America will be less safeguarded from terrorism, with 59 percent saying this, compared to only 21% of Democrats.

Meanwhile, an ISIS-K planner who was responsible for the terrorist attack near the airport was reportedly killed by a US military airstrike on Friday. Biden had promised to punish those responsible for the bombing just a day prior.

A rocket struck a house near Kabul’s airport on Sunday, killing numerous children, according to reports.

A number of politicians have chastised Biden for mishandling the evacuation procedure in Afghanistan.

Sarah Palin, a former Republican vice presidential candidate and governor of Alaska, called President Joe Biden a “liar” over his handling of the Afghan drawdown on Saturday.

