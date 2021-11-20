In a poll conducted in the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were compared to William and Kate.

According to a study conducted by The Washington Newsday, Meghan Markle is the first British royal outside of Prince Andrew who is loathed by the majority of Brits.

The Duchess of Sussex is disliked by 51% of adults in the United Kingdom, making her much less popular than other royals her generation.

According to data taken from a sample of 1,500 U.K. adults for The Washington Newsday by Redfield & Wilton on November 17, Meghan was seen positively by 27%, giving her a net approval rating of -24.

Prince Harry received a positive approval rating of 38% and a negative approval rating of 37%, giving him a net approval rating of +1.

Both are a great way behind Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have a strong public image in the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Cambridge received a net approval rating of +55 percent, with 66 percent viewing him favourably and 11 percent viewing him negatively.

Kate received a net approval rating of +56 percent, with 67 percent favoring her and 11 percent disapproving.

The stats are a far cry from how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were perceived before their decision to step down from royal duties in January 2020.

According to YouGov research in October 2019, 55 percent of Britons regarded Meghan positively and 71 percent saw Prince Harry positively.

According to recent YouGov statistics, Prince Andrew is the only royal who is despised by the majority of U.K. adults, with 68 percent disliking him and 13 percent like him, putting him on a -45.

According to our research, 68 percent of people think positively about Queen Elizabeth II, while 10% think negatively, giving her a net approval rating of +58 percent.

Prince Charles received a net approval rating of +20, with 45 percent liking him and 25 percent disliking him.

Our current survey reflects long-term patterns, but it comes after Meghan and Harry’s busy week, which included appearances at separate online summits on Tuesday, November 9, and a pre-Veterans Day honors event at the Intrepid Museum in New York on Wednesday, November 10.

On November 11, they paid a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehust in New Jersey, where they met with military families.

A Court of Appeal hearing on Meghan’s case is also taking place at the same time. This is a condensed version of the information.