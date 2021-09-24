In a policy appeal filed by a Christian fostering organization, a decision is expected soon.

A Christian fostering service that lost a High Court battle over its policy of only placing children with heterosexual married couples will learn whether it has won a Court of Appeal appeal.

After Ofsted lowered the agency’s rating from “good” to “needs improvement,” Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Service filed a legal challenge against the school watchdog.

After finding that the agency discriminated against lesbians and gay men by exclusively dealing with evangelical Christian carers in mixed-sex marriages, Ofsted took the action.

Cornerstone “must amend its recruitment strategy to allow homosexual men and lesbians who are evangelical Christians to apply to become potential foster parents,” said Mr Justice Julian Knowles in a High Court judgement in July last year.

At a hearing in June, Cornerstone, a Doncaster-based independent fostering and adoption support organisation, appealed the decision.

On Friday, three Court of Appeal justices will make a verdict on the agency’s appeal.

At the June hearing, Aidan O’Neill QC, defending Cornerstone, contended that Mr Justice Knowles was incorrect in concluding that the agency’s foster caregiver policy was unlawful discrimination.

He said there was a “intimate link between evangelical identity and a recognition that sexual intimacy is to be enjoyed exclusively within a marriage between two people of the opposite sex” in written arguments.

The original court concluded Cornerstone’s policy requiring candidates to be evangelical Christians did not violate the Equality Statute, but did violate the act “insofar as it requires applicants to desist from homosexual conduct,” he said, so the judgment was “incoherent.”

“If we accept that Cornerstone’s policy is objectively justified… that a fostering agency should be allowed to restrict its services to persons holding the same faith, it is not for the court to tell them what that faith is and ‘if you only understood your own faith better, you would be welcoming gay people as carers,” Mr O’Neill told the Court of Appeal.

There are other agencies that gay men and lesbians may utilize to adopt or foster children, according to the attorney, especially because local governments would be forbidden from discriminating against them.

In written arguments, Sir James Eadie QC, representing Ofsted, stated: “Cornerstone maintains that the recruitment.”

