In a police shooting, a Liverpool FC fan was slain.

An inquest heard that a Liverpool FC fan was killed when police shot him twice after tasers failed to work.

Lewis Skelton, 31, was shot in Hull after failing to comply with officials’ orders to stop carrying an axe “like a hatchet.”

The jury heard at an inquest in Hull Coroners Court how on November 29, 2016, Humberside Police received three 999 calls reporting a man wandering down Holderness Road with an axe.

Although no witnesses observed Mr Skelton threaten anyone, assistant coroner Oliver Longstaff said he was described as “walking with purpose” and officers in command thought he “may have an intended target” and was travelling towards a busy Hull area.

Armed cops were dispatched, and two officers apprehended him on Caroline Place.

“You will be informed that the officers identified themselves as armed police to Lewis who disobeyed their orders to halt and remain still,” Mr Longstaff added.

When Mr Skelton raced away from the officers, one of them shot his Taser “with no obvious effect,” according to the coroner.

Mr Skelton, he added, kept moving away from the officers while the Taser wires and cartridges trailed behind him.

The second cop yelled another warning and fired his Taser, which had no effect, according to the coroner.

Mr Skelton continued at a “jogging pace” onto Francis Street, where he was approaching a group of workers, according to Mr Longstaff.

According to him, the first cop who used his Taser saw an immediate threat to the workers on the street and “determined that it was essential for him to use his firearm – a Glock pistol.”

The police shot him in the right side of his back, according to the coroner, and Mr Skelton stumbled but did not stop, his axe swinging in his arms as he walked.

After another warning, the officer fired a second shot, stopping Mr Skelton, and the two officers moved in to restrain him, according to him.

The jury would hear how Mr Skelton struggled while officers and paramedics attended to his injuries, according to the coroner.

Later, he died in the hospital.

