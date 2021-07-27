In a police chase, a drunk driver ran 11 red lights while driving his van on three wheels.

With only three tyres on his vehicle, a white van driver high on drink and drugs led police on a five-mile chase.

Sparks were seen shooting from the tyreless wheel, and other sections of the van fell off as banned motorist Jack Lofthouse drove past 11 sets of red traffic lights.

Two veteran cops stated that they had never witnessed such poor driving before.

READ MORE: A judge tells a thug who assaulted a girl 25 times that “we all make mistakes.”

Prosecutor Paul Blasbery told Liverpool Crown Court that a police officer in a marked police car was warned on June 6 this year about a white van moving erratically and potentially on rims rather than tyres.

At around 11.50 p.m., the police officer noticed the car speeding in excess of the 40mph limit while on patrol at Childwall Fiveways.

“It had sparks coming from the back of the vehicle, and he heard loud scraping noises and saw the rear offside tyre wasn’t present, and the wheel was scraping along the road,” Mr Blasbery continued.

“The officer concluded that the car appeared to be dangerously out of control. The officer pursued the vehicle, which he watched squeeze through a traffic gap and through red traffic lights at the intersection of Thingwall Road.”

The police caught up to it and used his lights and sirens, but Lofthouse refused to stop.

Mr Blasbery said he then followed it along Queens Drive via West Derby, Walton, and Bootle, where he watched it pass through ten more red traffic signals while exceeding the 40 mph speed limit.

“The police described sparks continuing to shower the road with sections of car dropping off along the way,” Mr Blasbery added.

“As the cop was driving at 70 mph, more vehicle parts fell off, which the officer narrowly avoided.”

The speed limit was decreased to 30 mph when Lofthouse reached Breeze Hill in Bootle, but he was still driving at 65 mph, according to the court.

When the van finally arrived at Regent Road, the officer realized it would be a dead end if the dock gate was shut, which it was.

Lofthouse turned around and collided with a police car, shuffling the officer over the seat and smashing his head.

”The summary comes to an end.”