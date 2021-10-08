In a ‘planned and targeted attack,’ a car was discovered burning in the roadway.

In what is suspected to be a “planned and targeted attack,” a car was discovered burning in a calm residential street in the early hours of the morning.

Merseyside Police is looking for witnesses and CCTV footage, as detectives are concerned about the “reckless” nature of the fire, which puts the safety of everyone in the vicinity in jeopardy.

Merseyside Police said in a statement to The Washington Newsday: “Following a suspected arson in Wallasey early this morning, Thursday, October 7, detectives are looking for information.

Officers and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) were dispatched to Exeter Road at 4.45 a.m. to complaints of a burning wheelie bin and car.

“There were no injuries, and a joint investigation is currently underway.”

Barbara Hebden, a detective inspector, said: “We’re searching for anyone who saw what happened or lives nearby and may have recorded details on their house CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell camera, since this is first believed to have been a premeditated and targeted attack.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt, but setting a car on fire in a residential area is extremely dangerous and puts the safety of everyone nearby in jeopardy. We’re on a mission to find the perpetrators, so tell us what you know.” Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service stated in a statement: “This morning on Exeter Road, Egremont, Wallasey, we were alerted to a fire involving a wheelie bin and a car.

“A single fire engine from the Wallasey Fire Station was there. At 4.50 a.m., crews were notified.

“When firefighters arrived, they discovered a car that was well ablaze, and a firefighter wearing breathing protection used a high-pressure hose reel to put out the fire.

“By 5.13 a.m., the fire had been put out. At 6.10 a.m., firefighters used a hose reel to water down the area and left the scene.” Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police’s social media department at @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or phone 101 with the reference 21000695465.

You can remain anonymous by calling the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111. You can also fill out their online form, which can be found here.