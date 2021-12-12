In a pizza shop robbery, a teen shoots a man who is strangling his mother, and the blood trail leads to the suspect: police.

On Thursday night, a juvenile kid shot one of the suspects in the face, stopping a group of men attempting to loot a pizza.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the incident occurred when three males entered the Philadelphia eatery about 10 p.m. and demanded money from the cash register. One of the males choked a female employee who claimed she couldn’t open the register without a code at one point.

During the attempted heist, her 14-year-old son was present in the pizzeria. According to police and other restaurant employees, he pulled a revolver from beneath the counter and shot the victim in the face as the choking began.

All three men then bolted from the scene. Police were able to track a trail of blood from the eatery to a metro station shortly later. The wounded suspect, who was bleeding profusely, was discovered there.

Police discovered a considerable sum of cash in his pockets, but no firearm. It’s unclear whether the man was armed or just pretending to be armed during the attempted heist. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was last reported to be critical.

The Philadelphia Police Department was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on the event.

Police are looking into whether the three individuals who attempted to loot the pizza were also involved in another robbery in the vicinity. Three allegedly armed males entered a drugstore two blocks away and robbed it around five minutes before the suspects arrived at the restaurant. The pharmacy’s surveillance footage is being examined to see if the males match the descriptions offered by pizzeria employees who are collaborating with authorities.

After the individuals arrived and made threats, several employees reportedly fled the site. Police are on the lookout for them in order to gather more eyewitness testimony.

Robberies and burglaries have increased significantly in major cities around the United States in 2021. On Tuesday, a bill was passed in San Francisco that would allow retailers to hire local sheriff’s officers to tackle the rising tide of theft. The report was written by Ahsha Safai, the city supervisor. This is a condensed version of the information.