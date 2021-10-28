In a ‘pioneering ruling,’ the court grants joint custody of a dog.

Many parts of a couple’s lives must be split during the divorce process. Everything must be accounted for, from their home to a valued piece of furniture to, of course, any children they may share.

A court in Madrid, Spain, issued a “pioneering judgement” last month, awarding shared custody of a dog named Panda to the canine’s two owners after they divorced.

According to the BBC, Lola Garca of the Legal & Animals law company, who brought the issue to court, one of the reasons the case was notable was the court’s identification of her client as “co-responsible” and “co-carer” of the puppy rather than a “co-owner.”

She was able to do so, according to The Washington Post, because she cited the 1987 European Convention for the Protection of Pet Animals, which was approved in 2017, to argue for her client’s dog’s rights.

“What’s novel is being able to use the convention to avoid having to define the pet as a shared thing or property, instead focusing on the animal’s welfare, the emotional bond, and the shared responsibility of caring for an animal, beyond the pet being considered a property,” she told The Washington Post.

Despite the fact that the complaint was filed over a year ago, the decision was just decided this month and sent on to both parties last week.

According to Garca, each partner will now spend a month with Panda and share veterinarian fees and other expenses as a result of the verdict.

Various states in the United States have legislation requiring courts to consider the best interests of pets during divorce proceedings, similar to how children are considered.

In an email to The Washington Newsday, Cristina Stella, managing attorney at the Animal Legal Defense Fund, said, “We appreciate the court’s ruling recognizing that companion animals are independent members of our family, not simple property.” “In the United States, the Animal Legal Defense Fund regularly advocates for comparable court rulings in divorce cases, as well as state statutes, such as New York’s, that force courts to consider animals’ interests when awarding custody.” These laws correctly acknowledge that animals are self-contained beings with their own goals and objectives. This is a condensed version of the information.