In a phone call, Xi warns Biden. Relations with China are being strained as a result of US policy.

According to US sources, President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday about a variety of issues that both countries are concerned about.

The two world leaders spoke for the second time since Biden took office after defeating former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden and Xi held a wide-ranging talk on Friday, according to a White House news release, that included “areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge.”

Both world leaders “decided to engage on both sets of concerns honestly and straightforwardly” throughout the session. The conversation was “part of the United States’ continued endeavor to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” according to Biden.

Biden “underscored the United States’ abiding interest in peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and around the world,” according to the news release, and Xi and Biden “addressed the duty of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict.”

According to a senior US official, the conversation also included topics such as economics, climate change, and COVID-19.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have reached new lows, which is why the meeting between the two men took place on Friday.

In February 2021, Xi hoped for “win-win” cooperation, while Biden referred to China as America’s “most serious competitor” and threatened to “out-compete” Beijing.

“They’re spending billions of dollars on a variety of issues involving transportation, the environment, and a variety of other things. According to Reuters, Biden stated in February, “We just have to step up.”

According to Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, there was a window of possibility for cooperation on both sides during their February call, but there were also significant disagreements.

President Biden’s concerns are, in essence, all Chinese primary interests, according to Glaser. “As a result, narrowing disparities will be difficult. One positive lesson is that Xi did not suggest that there are any prerequisites for bilateral cooperation on matters like climate change.”

Meanwhile, Scott Kennedy of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) told Reuters. This is a condensed version of the information.