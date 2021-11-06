In a phone call between Xi and Assad, China expresses support for Syria’s reconstruction and security cooperation.

In a phone chat between the two countries’ chiefs of state, China committed to support Syria’s reconstruction and strengthen cooperation in other areas such as security.

Syrian President Bashar al-office Assad’s issued a lengthy transcript of his talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. Xi Jinping has maintained tight ties with his Syrian counterpart during the country’s decade-long civil conflict.

According to the Syrian readout, the talk focused on “means to widen the horizons of collaboration” between the two countries, with both promising to support each other’s causes.

Assad praised China’s permanent seat at the United Nations, which Beijing received from Taiwan 50 years ago, and denounced “Western campaigns aimed at destroying stability in the Southeast Asia region and the South China Sea, because the world today needs peace and development, not tension and threats.”

Xi also stated that China “supports Syrian efforts for rehabilitation and development, and welcomes the Syrian side’s participation in developing the Belt and Road,” a worldwide network of infrastructure and investment projects including about three-quarters of the world’s countries.

“His country supports the Syrians’ struggle to defend their country’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the Chinese leader added, “and categorically rejects external interference in Syria’s internal affairs, and urges the immediate lifting of unilateral sanctions and the economic blockade on Syria.”

He then “stated China’s keenness to deepen cooperation with the Syrian side in the sphere of security and counter-terrorism, as well as in combatting the coronavirus pandemic,” and promised a new batch of vaccinations and medical equipment for the crisis-plagued Arab country.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry repeated many of similar remarks in a separate statement.

During the phone discussion, Xi said, “I think that Syria will overcome many risks and challenges and achieve fresh triumphs in the war to maintain independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.” “The Syrian people will usher in a more prosperous future.” “Syria attaches great importance to cordial relations with China, supports the ‘Belt and Road’ plan, aspires to expand and deepen cooperation with China, and invites Chinese enterprises to enhance investment in Syria,” the Chinese side quoted Assad as saying. Socialism. This is a condensed version of the information.