In a petrol station line, a nurse was ‘overwhelmed’ by the deeds of a stranger.

Amanda Cook claimed she had been trying to buy petrol from various garages for the past three days after working a series of 14-hour shifts at Whiston Hospital but had “no luck.”

She finally discovered a Tesco petrol station in Prescot that had some fuel at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday and decided to join the queue.

The 37-year-old reported that as she was about to join the rear of the line, a driving instructor smiled at her and motioned for her to walk ahead of him.

Amanda, who works as an auxiliary paediatric nurse, said the “little gesture” brightened her day and thanked the man on Facebook.

“I’m hoping this reaches him, but I’m overwhelmed by the kindness of a driving teacher who just allowed me in ahead of him in the Tesco petrol line,” she added.

“The Tesco line was getting long, and this nice man let me go ahead of him. This simple act of compassion meant so much to me, and it renewed my confidence in humanity.”

“I can’t recall the name of the driving school on his car,” Amanda said, “but he talked with a London accent.”

“I thanked him briefly, but if he happens to be anyone’s instructor, please tell him how much he brightened my day. Everyone, stay safe x.”

Before a lady came out to claim it was her husband who jumped in to aid, people were quick to praise the man for his kindness.

According to Amanda, the man had no idea she worked for the NHS and was “just being a gentleman” by allowing her to pass.

“It was simply a simple gesture, but it made a great difference,” she explained.