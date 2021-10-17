In a perplexing video, a viral illusion dress appears to ‘cut the body in half.’

This shaping dress has the internet perplexed. It may not be the black and blue or white and gold dress illusion of 2015, but it has the internet perplexed.

Jemian, the influencer behind @xojem_, tweeted a video of herself trying on a new dress a week ago, but the end effect seemed like she’d managed to reduce the size of her waist by just tying it up.

In the short time it’s been available, the video has amassed over 300,000 likes and appears to have perplexed everyone who has seen it.

Jemian’s entire body appears to slide inwards an astonishing amount when she takes the side ties of the bodycon dress, thanks to the design on the fabric.

The illusion appears to be generated by the pattern on the ties extending in a curved shape, giving the impression that the waist has shifted when all that has moved is the edge of the fabric. The ties’ ends, where they meet the rest of the dress, are similarly a dark tone, making them stand out and giving the illusion of a waistline.

Jemian’s film adds emphasizes the illusion by choosing a darker background that blends in with the dark section of the garment and partially conceals her true body.

@xojemian#fyp

Drake’s “Girls Want Girls”

One reviewer said, “It looked like you almost sliced yourself in half for a second.”

“I’m sober and can’t comprehend [that],” said another, referring to the numerous comments claiming to be too drunk to realize what happened to her body.

“I gasped when I told you,” one viewer remarked.

Jemian verified in a remark that she had no idea the dress was an illusion when she bought it, but that she liked the pattern. The outfit is available for $22.99 at Fashion Nova, a prominent fashion brand. The dress, however, has sold out in all sizes since the viral video.

According to the dress’s own web description, which includes a note that “pattern positioning will vary,” it doesn’t appear the dress was intended with the intention of creating an illusion, regardless how bizarre it may be. This means that individuals who purchase it after the video may be able to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.