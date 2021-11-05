In a pensions issue, university employees choose to strike.

Academic workers, including lecturers, researchers, and other academics, have decided to strike over pensions on campuses across the UK.

In a ballot on pensions, 76 percent of University and College Union (UCU) members voted in favor of a new wave of walkouts.

The outcome, according to the union, reflects employee dissatisfaction with cuts to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) pensions, which it claims would reduce a typical member’s guaranteed retirement income by 35%.

According to the UCU, a total of 35 branches exceeded the 50% turnout criteria for pension strike action.

A total of 68 institutions were represented on the vote.

Because Queens University Belfast and the University of Ulster are exempt from the threshold requirement, 37 universities could go on strike.

Thousands of university employees have been balloted on strikes over wages, pensions, and working conditions in recent weeks, threatening to disrupt classes before the end of the year.

If the stalled dispute continues, the UCU has already warned that a campaign of industrial action might last into the new year.

The results of a vote on wage and working conditions have yet to be announced, but the union anticipates that they will be released on Friday.

The UCU’s higher education committee will convene on November 12 to deliberate the next steps after the results of both ballots are received.

“These results represent a strong mandate for strike action against pension cuts and should be heard loud and clear by university employers,” said Jo Grady, UCU general secretary.

“University staff have done their utmost to help students throughout the pandemic, but management has retaliated by attempting to reduce their guaranteed pension by 35%.

“Our members have made it quite clear that they will not accept these vicious attacks on their retirement in just three weeks of voting.”

“It is now in the hands of employers to prevent strike action, which is also what employees desire.

“All management has to do now is reverse their ill-advised cuts and return to the negotiating table.”

“Any disruption will be completely their responsibility if they fail to do so.”

Universities UK (UUK), according to the UCU, voted to slash thousands of pounds from university worker retirement benefits based on a “flawed. “Summary ends.”