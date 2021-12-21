In a park’straightener,’ a teen stabbed a boy.

After jumping in during a park “straightener” that wasn’t even his fight, a kid stabbed a boy with a knife.

He went for his victim’s chest, but instead sliced through his coat and wounded his arm in a potentially fatal attack, according to the court.

The attack occurred just weeks after the then-15-year-old criminal was freed from a second spell in prison for knife violence.

Judge David Aubrey, QC, stated today that the adolescent, who cannot be named due to his age, was a public threat.

Two other lads were involved in “some type of argument” earlier this year, according to Liverpool Crown Court, which led to the incident in a Wirral park.

Prosecutor Simon Christie said the duo planned “what is known as a straightener” on February 18 in Lingham Park in Moreton.

At around 4 p.m., he added, a swarm of children gathered to watch the alleged “fist fight” at the intersection of Town Meadow Lane and Lingham Lane.

The defendant, now 16, was pals with one of the guys involved and went to the park with him, according to the court.

“Who is it?” he yelled, according to witnesses. before approaching the 16-year-old victim, who, due to his age, cannot be identified.

“The defendant approached the victim with what is characterized as a haymaker-style swinging move,” Mr Christie said.

“He sprang towards the victim with a knife.” The victim did everything he could to evade the knife, but it caught him and slashed his coat.” Witnesses reported hearing the defendant yell “who else wants it?” and “run, I just stabbed him.”

He went to the battle because “he didn’t want to look terrified and he didn’t believe his opponent would show up,” according to the victim.

Mr Christie stated that the victim was spotted taking a hammer from his pocket after he was slashed, but that there was no evidence that the defendant had seen it previously or that it justified his attack.

A gash to the boy’s left arm necessitated five stitches in the hospital.

The blade, on the other hand, pierced his bicep after entering his garment at the chest area.

