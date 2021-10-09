In a parking park, a man dressed as a cop attempted to arrest a woman.

A man posing as a police officer approached a woman and attempted to arrest her for “drug selling.”

A man wearing a blue lanyard around his neck with the word “police” inscribed on the strap approached her and attempted to arrest her.

The tragic occurrence occurred in Barrow, Cumbria, on Tuesday evening, October 5.

Merseyside has prosecuted 114 paedophiles and perverts this year.

Gary Shepherd, 44, of Barrow’s Abbey Road, was charged with impersonating a police officer and assaulting a police officer.

Shepherd approached the woman as she walked to her car in Barrow’s Greengate car park just after 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the court.

“I’m arresting you for drug peddling,” he said as he approached the woman wearing his lanyard and attempted to hold her.

The victim, on the other hand, refused to believe Shepherd’s claim to be a cop and sought assistance from a bystander.

Shepherd was challenged by the two of them, who then departed the area. Later that night, he was apprehended.

Shepherd first denied being in the area or committing any crimes in a police interview.

Officers were able to present evidence that he was not telling the truth in a later interrogation, at which point he attempted to pass off his conduct as a “joke.”

Shepherd was arrested on Wednesday, October 6th, and appeared in Barrow Magistrates’ Court the following morning.

“While this situation has been dealt with rapidly, it does not change the reality that this is a profoundly troubling incident,” said Superintendent Matt Pearman for South Cumbria.

“Being approached in this manner by someone posing as a police officer must have been terrifying for the victim, especially as it happened so soon after Wayne Couzens’ conviction last week.

“Our police rapidly recognized the significance of this act and were able to promptly apprehend Shepherd, who is now serving a hefty jail sentence less than 48 hours after the initial incident.”

“We would like to congratulate the Crown Prosecution Service and the court for the speed with which the matter was handled with, in addition to the victim and the eyewitness.”

Shepherd’s was immediately activated by the Magistrates. “The summary has come to an end.”