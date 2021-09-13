In a parked vehicle, a woman is brutally raped and tortured with an iron rod, and the accused is arrested.

According to authorities, a 34-year-old lady died after being viciously raped and beaten with an iron rod inside a parked vehicle.

The unidentified woman was found laying in a pool of blood along the roadside in Sakanika, a neighborhood in Mumbai, India’s largest city and one of the most populous in the world. The crime was discovered after police reacted to a complaint of a lady being viciously attacked by a guy on Friday night.

The woman was sexually raped and tormented with an iron rod in her private regions, according to an early inquiry. According to First Post, the woman died Saturday morning after battling for about 33 hours in the hospital.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Mohan Chauhan, was apprehended a few hours after the crime was reported on allegations of rape and attempted murder. Following the woman’s death, the accusations against Chauhan were raised to murder, according to authorities.

Blood traces were discovered inside the vehicle where the victim was assaulted. Investigators are looking through the area’s CCTV footage for more information about the case.

According to NDTV, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale claimed that a special investigative team has been constituted to look into the matter, and preliminary evidence suggested that only one person was involved in the crime.

“This incident is very unacceptable… It is a disgrace to humanity. The accused will face the toughest punishment conceivable, and the trial would be handled by a fast-track court,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement. He went on to say, “I have directed the authorities to speed the inquiry into the situation.”

Last month, a minor girl in India died minutes after giving birth to a stillborn baby in a hospital after being raped by an unknown suspect. The nameless 17-year-old girl from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, went into labor shortly after her parents took her to the hospital with stomach pain and blood. Without being able to communicate anything about the suspect, the teen fell into a coma and died minutes after birth.