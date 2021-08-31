In a park incident, a 13-year-old boy was kicked in the head and stomach.

Two people kicked a 13-year-old child in the head and stomach during an attack in a Runcorn park.

The heinous assault, which was allegedly filmed and published online, took place on Saturday (August 28).

The kid is believed to have been attacked at 7.50 p.m. in a park near Cavendish Street, according to Cheshire Police.

After the crash, a 10-year-old girl was flown to the hospital in an air ambulance with “severe injuries.”

The youngster was reportedly kicked in the head and stomach, and the 13-year-old spent the night in hospital, according to his mother’s Facebook post.

People commenting to his father’s Facebook post that his son had been assaulted at Cavendish Park said the video of the assault had been published online.

The boy’s mother subsequently took to social media to explain that the two-on-one attack had left her son “bashed up” and “very shaken.”

“At 7.50pm on Saturday 28 August, officers received a call reporting an attack on a 13-year-old boy in a park near Cavendish Street in Runcorn,” a spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said.

“Two adolescents allegedly kicked the teenager in the head and stomach, and he was taken to Halton Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information can call Cheshire Police on 101 and use the reference number IML 1071947.”