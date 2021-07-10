In a paddleboarding nightmare, a father recounts a moment when he “might have lost” his children.

After a paddlebording vacation went wrong, a Liverpool father of four recalled the moment he “might have lost” his children.

John had taken his four children — Ethan, 15, Gracie, 13, Heidi, 12, and Lottie, 7 – and their dog to the Isle of Wight for a water-based Spring bank holiday weekend.

However, the 37-year-vacation old’s nearly turned into a nightmare when he and his four children were forced to seek assistance from Her Majesty’s Coastguard.

On Sunday, May 30, John and the kids decided to attempt paddleboarding for the first time, and after making sure they were properly equipped with buoyancy aids, leashes, and a fully charged phone, they started off from Freshwater Bay late in the morning.

The environment and conditions had changed so subtly by the time they arrived at Watcombe Bay and lay down on the beach that none of them noticed until they tried to leave again.

“Everything seemed fine when we went to the beach, and the app stated we’d be alright,” he explained.

“I became preoccupied, and by the time we wanted to leave at lunchtime, the surf was too great, and the waves appeared to be enormous.

“I was nervous and scared that the beach would be washed away — the app claimed it would be the highest tide of the month.”

The family attempted to get over the breaking waves several times, with his two older children eventually succeeding while his younger two struggled.

“It was one of the most terrible experiences of my life,” he said. But that was also the point at which I realized we were out of our depth and needed assistance. As a result, we determined that the coastguard was required.”

Coastguard rescue crews from Needles and Ventnor, as well as RNLI lifeboats from Yarmouth and the Freshwater Independent Lifeboat, were dispatched.

Along with John’s family, three people, an adult and two children, were stranded on the beach and in need of assistance.

“I tried to do everything right,” John explained. I’m cautious and understand the cautions; we were all wearing lifejackets, and I’d downloaded a tide-time app on my phone. The summary comes to a close.