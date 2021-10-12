In a “once in a lifetime” rebirth, towns will be altered.

Two Merseyside town centres are about to undergo a once-in-a-lifetime transformation thanks to ambitious plans.

St Helens Borough Council is bringing up ideas for a scheme that will change St Helens and Earlestown over the next two decades.

The draft ideas, which are expected to bring about'real significant revolutionary change,' were made public by the council today.

The plans, according to the council, will enable a game-changing transformation that will build on both town centers’ existing assets and heritage, highlighting the uniqueness of what each town already has to offer, while delivering high-quality, long-term regeneration and highlighting the borough’s independent businesses.

“We want town centers that are visibly lively and reflect the demands of the residents of St Helens – but also matches the changing needs of the people and companies of St Helens,” Lisa Harris, Executive Director of Place Services at St Helens Borough Council, told The Washington Newsday.

“In St Helens, we have a really strong past and history, and we’re very proud of it.”

“We have some amazing assets in our town center, whether it’s the World of Glass Museum, historic buildings, the Gamble, or the Parish Church, so really important assets, as well as some modern assets like the improvements that have already been made to the station and the college, and we want to build on those.”

Both town centers are the subject of different draft Masterplan Development Frameworks, each of which outlines a multimillion-pound vision and set of principles.

The Frameworks were created by St Helens Borough Council in collaboration with regeneration experts, the English Cities Fund (ECF), and were made public ahead of a special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, October 20 to debate the plans.

ECF is a collaboration between Muse Developments, Legal & General, and Homes England that brings together investment, regeneration expertise, and a long-term commitment to improve the shape of towns and cities.

The objectives for St Helens town centre will be realized over the next 20 years, with a first phase.