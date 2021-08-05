In a nursing home, an ex-nurse is accused of sexually abusing an elderly man with a brain injury.

State and federal officials fined a nursing facility in St. Clair County, Illinois, a little more than $200,000 after a former staffer was accused of sexually assaulting a patient with cognitive impairments in December of last year.

Following an investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), which found that the nursing home had put residents’ safety in “immediate jeopardy” by failing to prevent abuse, the New Athens Home for the Aged received the most serious citation available to regulators and was fined $202,510, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

The total comprised a fine of $177,510 from the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and a fine of $25,000 from the IDPH.

According to the article, 61-year-old Richard Kuklinski, a former employee of the nursing facility, was accused of performing oral sex on an unknown male resident during a night shift on Dec. 16, 2020.

According to the publication, the former nurse was charged Monday with aggravated criminal assault of a victim aged 60 or over, following a police probe that began in late 2020.

According to the state, the victim had a history of traumatic brain damage and anxiety. His records revealed that he was vulnerable to abuse and neglect because of his cognitive impairment, physical limitations, communication difficulties, and reliance on the personnel for his care.

According to the report, the resident told a state inspector, “I didn’t want him to do that, but there wasn’t much I could do about it being this place and all.”

The nursing home was also cited because one of its employees reportedly witnessed sexual abuse but only reported it to the administrators a week later, according to the state.

According to the state’s inquiry, an anonymous certified nursing assistant who claimed to have witnessed Kuklinski’s sexual abuse did not report it to his superiors until Dec. 22, 2020, after the facility’s officials had called the cops.

According to the report, the assistant told a state inspector that he “was not trained for how to respond to anything like this.”

“I was taken aback… The assistant was cited as adding, “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” “I just left that day and didn’t notify anyone. I couldn’t concentrate and kept replaying the scene in my head.”

According to the state’s investigation, Kuklinski finished his shift before quitting the next day “due to the schedule.” “Abuse administrative findings.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.