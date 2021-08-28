In a now-viral video, a Marine officer demands accountability for the bungled Afghanistan withdrawal.

On Thursday, a Marine officer sought accountability for the US troop pullout from Afghanistan, criticizing senior military leadership’s handling of the issue.

Stuart Scheller, an advanced infantry training battalion commander, pointed out faults committed throughout the military’s evacuation operation in a four-minute video he released on social media.

“I want to state unequivocally that I have been struggling for 17 years. In the video, he says, “I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior officials, ‘I demand accountability.'”

“I’m not going to make this video because it’s going to be an emotional period for me.” I’m doing it because I’m increasingly dissatisfied with my perceived ineptness in foreign policy, and I’d like to address some specific questions to some of my senior leaders,” he continued.

As of Friday afternoon, Scheller’s video had been shared 14,000 times and had about 2,000 comments. Some commenters chastised Scheller for criticizing his senior commanders while in service, and encouraged him to resign and remove his uniform. Others complimented him for speaking up in a frank manner that put his career at jeopardy.

In his video, though, Scheller acknowledged the risk, stating, “I believe what you believe in can only be defined by what you’re ready to risk.” So I think it gives me some moral high ground to demand the same honesty, integrity, and accountability from my senior commanders if I’m prepared to jeopardize my present battalion commander post, retirement, and family’s stability to express some of the things I want to say.”

In the video, Scheller criticizes the army evacuation and how officials failed to see flaws during the procedure.

“I’m not saying we have to stay in Afghanistan indefinitely, but did anyone put their rank on the table and say, ‘Hey, it’s a poor idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone?’” According to Scheller.

“Did someone do it? And did anyone raise their hand and say, “We completely messed this up” when you didn’t think to do that? He inquired.

Scheller also addressed the suicide bombing by an associate of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) near Kabul’s airport on Thursday, which killed 13 US service members. This is a condensed version of the information.