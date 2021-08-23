In a notepad, a ‘lost’ Beatles song that was never released was discovered.

The words to a never-released Beatles song were discovered in one of Sir Paul McCartney’s old notebooks.

In his next book, The Lyrics, Sir Paul has released previously uncovered lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song.

Sir Paul’s six-decade career as a member of the Beatles and as a solo artist will be featured in the book, which will include 154 songs.

The words to Tell Me Who He Is will also be included, after the handwritten lyrics to the lost song from the early 1960s were unearthed in one of Sir Paul’s notebooks.

During that time, the Fab Four released a number of albums, including their debut, Please Please Me, in 1963, A Hard Day’s Night in 1964, and the more experimental Rubber Soul in 1965.

Sir Paul writes in the book’s foreword, “I’ve been asked more times than I can count if I’d write an autobiography, but the time has never been right.”

“Whether at home or on the road, the one thing I’ve always managed to do is write new music.

“I know that some individuals like to look back to a diary when they reach a certain age to recall day-to-day happenings from the past, but I don’t have any such notebooks.

“What I do have, hundreds of them, are my songs, which I’ve realized serve a similar purpose. And these songs have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”

Each song will be accompanied by a commentary that offers insight into Sir Paul’s creative process, as well as previously viewed personal images, drafts, and drawings from his personal archive.

A display of material from the book, including Sir Paul’s handwritten lyrics, will be on display at the British Library to coincide with the release.

Organizers say the exhibit in the library’s entrance hall will honor “one of the world’s most successful songwriters and artists.”

The Lyrics will be released by Allen Lane on November 2nd, and it will be edited and introduced by Paul Muldoon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet.