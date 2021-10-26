In a note to customers, fast-food workers quit, citing a rat infestation and low pay.

On Saturday, the night staff of a southern Indiana fast-food restaurant went on strike in protest, leaving guests with a statement claiming the facility was unclean and the workers were underpaid.

The manager of a Jeffersonville Rally’s posted a letter on the drive-thru speaker stating that he had “had enough” and that all of the staff had left the building.

A reporter from WHAS in Louisville, Kentucky, which is just across the border from Jeffersonville, visited the eatery and tweeted a photo of the sign. The note’s assertions were uncorroborated, but the building appeared unoccupied and the lights were still on inside, according to reporter Tom Lally.

Here's where you'll find the sign. I also interviewed some consumers who were turned away, which you can see on @WHAS11. "I and the entire night crew quit due to the constant…rat infestation, low staff, and health code breaches," the note stated. "This place doesn't pay and doesn't give a damn about the employees and supervisors." The note concluded, "I would NOT dine here."

Some hungry customers spoke to WHAS about the employee’s charges and expressed astonishment that the eatery had been abandoned.

One drive-thru consumer told the channel, “We just got here to get some lunch, and no one came to the window.” “A lady came by and said they walked out because they were upset about something.” The Clark County Health Department, which oversees the Rally’s in issue, told WHAS that authorities would be dispatched to the franchise on Monday to begin an investigation.

The department also noted that they had previously had problems with the facility due to unhygienic working conditions, and that they had worked with the management team to try to rectify the situation.

“The health of our citizens is our first priority, so we take any allegation of this scale very seriously,” the agency said in a statement to WHAS.

Rally's began as a distinct restaurant company in 1985, but in 1999, it merged with Checker's, a similar fast-food brand. The brand presently has restaurants in 28 states and Washington, D.C. between the two franchisees, and both serve solely.